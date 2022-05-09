'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
UPI News Service, 05/09/2022
20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water.
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi movie Monday featuring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldai±a.
Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. The movies take place on the fictional planet Pandora and center on the conflict between humans and the nature-loving species Na'vi.
Worthington and Saldai±a return as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The teaser trailer introduces the couple's children and shows the family face a new threat on Pandora.
"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," an official synopsis reads.
