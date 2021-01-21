Ava DuVernay will produce exclusive, scripted and unscripted podcast shows for Spotify after signing a multiyear deal with the music streaming service.

The podcasts will be developed through ARRAY, the filmmaker's multi-platform arts and social impact collective.

ARRAY will be working with Spotify's Gimlet studio with the podcasts being overseen by ARRAY Filmworks president Sarah Bremmer.

"Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I'm thrilled to extend ARRAY's storytelling into the realm of podcasts. The opportunity to work with Lydia Polgreen and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives, and we couldn't be more excited to begin this new creative journey," DuVernay said in a statement.

"Ava DuVernay and her team at ARRAY are at the forefront of telling powerful stories about the most pressing issues of our time. We're so excited to bring their passion for lifting up forgotten and neglected voices to life in audio," Polgreen said.

DuVernay is best known for Selma, 13th, Queen Sugar and When They See Us. DuVernay recently announced that Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season at OWN.

Spotify has 144 million premium subscribers and 320 million active users globally. The music streaming service signed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a multiyear podcast deal in December.