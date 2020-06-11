The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the new additions to the 2020-2021 Board of Governors on Thursday.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has been elected to the board for the first time to the Directors Branch.

Other new additions to the board include Debra Zane for the Casting Directors Branch, Stephen Rivkin for the Film Editors Branch, Linda Flowers for the Makeup Artists and Hairstyles Branch, Lynette Howell Taylor for the Producers Branch and Rob Bredow for the Visual Effects Branch.

Whoopi Goldberg is among 10 others returning to the board for new three-year terms. The actress has been elected to the Actors Branch.

Re-elected members include Mandy Walker for the Cinematographers Branch, Isis Mussenden for the Costume Designers Branch, Kate Amend to the Documentary Branch, David Linde to the Executives Branch, Christina Kounelias to the Marketing and Public Relations Branch, Charles Bernstein to the Music Branch, Wynn P. Thomas to the Production Design Branch, Teri E. Dorman to the Sound Branch and Larry Karaszewski to the Writers Branch.

John Bloom is returning to the board after a hiatus to the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch.

The Board of Governors sets the Academy's strategic vision, preserves the organization's financials and assures that the Academy can fulfill its mission.

The number of female Academy governors has now increased from 25 to 26 and people of color have increased from 11 to 12.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards are set to take place on Feb. 28, 2021.

The Academy announced in April that films released only on streaming services in 2020 will be eligible to be nominated at the 93rd Oscars.