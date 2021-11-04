AMC+ released first-look photos from its upcoming series Firebite. The series premieres Dec. 16 on AMC+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firebite stars Rob Collins and Shantae Barnes-Cowan as Indigenous Australian vampire hunters. Yael Stone and Callan Mulvey also star.

Warwick Thornton created the original series. Firebite postulates that the British sent vampires to Australia in 1788 to eradicate the indigenous population.

Now, the South Australian Desert is the sight of the final battle between humans and vampires. Some photos show Collins and Barnes-Cowan in caves hunting for vampires.

AMC previously aired the vampire series NOS4A2 based on the Joe Hill book. They have future vampire series planned two.

The network is building an entire universe based on the Anne Rice novels. They have acquired the rights to Rice's vampire and witch books and are developing an Interview with the Vampire series first.

Firebite is an eight episode series. New episodes premiere every Thursday on the streaming service.