An Australian athlete broke a world record when he ran a marathon in 16 hours and 12 minutes -- while pulling a 1.6-ton truck.

Corey Phillpott, 23, of Glenbrook, pulled the 3,300-pound Ford Ranger truck for a distance of 26.2 miles through Jamison Park in Penrith, New South Wales, to take the new world record title for the World's Strongest Marathon.

Phillpott's time of 16 hours and 12 minutes was enough to beat the previous record of 17 hours, which was held by U.S. athlete Justin True.

"I've got no injuries, I feel great, I'll go for a run tomorrow," Phillpott told the Blue Mountains Gazette after the attempt.

Phillpott said the feat isn't eligible for a Guinness World Record.

"It won't get ratified by Guinness because they wanted us to pull a city car, half the size," he said.

Phillpott said he wanted to pull a truck because he was inspired by Ross Edgley, the British man who set the original World's Strongest Marathon title while pulling a truck in 2016. He finished with a time of 19 hours and 36 minutes.

Phillpot's feat served as a fundraiser for charity ChildSafe Australia.