An Australian man who has followed the same lottery routine for 30 years -- and has used the same numbers for almost as long -- had her patience pay off with a jackpot of more than $400,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mornington, Victoria, man, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Lott officials that his ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing, which he purchased at Mornington Authorized Newsagency, was par of a decades-old routine.

"I've been playing for 30 years and for quite a long while, I've been playing the same numbers. They weren't anything special, but I just stuck with them as I couldn't be bothered changing them. That's what did it," the man said.

The routine paid off Saturday in the form of a $407,441.52 jackpot. The winner is now making plans for his winnings.

"I'll start by paying off the mortgage, getting a new car and helping the kids out. Hopefully, at some point, we can travel overseas too," he said. "It will also speed up my retirement plans for sure."