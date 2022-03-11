Austin Butler is in talks to join Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part 2.

Butler, who is set to play music icon Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann 's Elvis, is in negotiations to portray villain Feyd-Rautha.

The character is the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonen, played by Stellan Skarsgard, who leads House Harkonnen.

Dune stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and more are returning from the first film along with director Denis Villeneuve.

Production is expected to begin this summer.

Florence Pugh , best known for her roles in Little Women and Black Widow, is also in negotiations to join Dune: Part 2 as Princess Irulan Corrino. The character becomes romantically involved with Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

Dune: Part 2, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2023, will finish the story of author Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Butler's Elvis is set to hit theaters on June 24.