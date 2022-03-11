Florence Pugh, best known for her roles in Little Women and Black Widow, is also in negotiations to join Dune: Part 2 as Princess Irulan Corrino. The character becomes romantically involved with Chalamet's Paul Atreides.
Dune: Part 2, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2023, will finish the story of author Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.
