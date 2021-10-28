Austen Kroll is wishing his ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy the best with her engagement.

The 34-year-old television personality reacted to the news during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Kroll and LeCroy split in Southern Charm Season 7 after two years of on-again, off-again dating. The pair remained entwined in each other's lives, with Shep Rose and Leva Bonaparte saying on WWHL in January that LeCroy should let Kroll go.

LeCroy has since gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Brett. LeCroy has a 8-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Josh Hughes.

"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than whatever nonsense I had going on with her for ages," Kroll said Wednesday on WWHL.

"She has a son, so this is something that -- she's about to start a new family, and I wish the best for her and her new family," he added.

LeCroy and her now-fiance went Instagram official in June.

Southern Charm is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends in Charleston, S.C. The show completed a seventh season in February.