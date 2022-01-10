HBO announced via a Tweet on Monday that it has cast Aubrey Plaza in Season 2 of its series The White Lotus. The first season ended Aug. 15.

"Another guest has just checked in," HBO tweeted. " Aubrey Plaza has joined the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus."

Variety reported that Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman attending the resort with her husband. On Thursday, HBO cast Michael Imperioli as a character named Dominic Di Grasso in Season 2.

Season 1 of The White Lotus starred Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacey as visitors to an exotic resort. Murray Bartlett plays Armond, the manager of the White Lotus and Natasha Rothwell plays the spa manager.

Mike White created The White Lotus. HBO renewed it for a second season on Aug 11, ahead of the season finale.