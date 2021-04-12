Showtime announced Monday that its new anthology series, Cinema Toast, will premiere April 20. The series features directors Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena, Jay Duplass, Alex Ross Perry and more, with voices of Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Christina Ricci, Megan Mullaly and Christopher Meloni.

Each Cinema Toast episode re-edits public domain movie footage and dubs new dialogue to create a new story. Baena created the show and Jay and Mark Duplass produce.

Showtime describes Plaza's "Quiet Illness" as a psychological thriller composed of Loretta Young footage. Plaza previously co-directed the comedy short Teen Hag.

Other Cinema Toast episodes utilize footage from Night of the Living Dead and Beast from Haunted Cave.

Baena said the pandemic inspired him to find ways to create without going into physical production.

"That's when the idea hit me to re-dub and re-shape old material into something transcendent that extends beyond just a comedic curio," Baena said in a statement.

All 10 Cinema Toast episodes premiere on Showtime's on-demand service.