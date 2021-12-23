FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24.

Created by and starring Donald Glover , the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus.

The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe.

The cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday.