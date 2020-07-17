South Korean boy band Ateez is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared performance previews Friday for the songs "Inception" and "Thanxx."

The "Inception" teaser shows the members of Ateez wearing coordinating black and white outfits as they perform a dance routine in an abandoned building.

The "Thanxx" preview takes place in the same building and shows Ateez wearing grey and black outfits.

"Inception" and "Thanxx" appear on Ateez's forthcoming EP, Zero: Fever Part.1. Ateez will release the new mini album July 29.

Ateez shared a performance teaser poster for "Thanxx" on Thursday that shows the group posing in a hallway.

Ateez released its debut studio album, Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, in October. The group followed up with the Korean EP Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer in January and the Japanese EP Treasure EP.Map to Answer in February.

Ateez consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Seosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group made its debut in 2018.