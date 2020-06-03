Astronomy Club: The Sketch Series won't return for a second season on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show's official Twitter account said Tuesday that Netflix has canceled the sketch comedy series after one season.

"Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @Netflix," the post reads. "Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future."

The post was in response to a fan who tweeted a recommendation for the show and questioned why it hadn't been renewed.

Astronomy Club was created by and starred the Astronomy Club comedy troupe, the first all-black troupe from the Upright Citizens Brigade. The show featured sketches exploring the black experience, race relations, and attitudes toward African-Americans in the media.

The series starred Jonathan Braylock, Raymond Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Shawtane Bowen, Monique moses and Keisha Zollar, and featured Ice Cube , Drew Tarver and Busy Philipps as guest stars.

James III confirmed the cancellation Tuesday.

"We've been getting lotsa love today so figured we should let y'all kno @ClubAstronomy was sadly not renewed by @netflix & won't have a season 2. We had a blast making it. Thank u for watching!!! (It's still there if u haven't yet)," he wrote. "But we ain't playing games, we'll be back."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!