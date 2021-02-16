Marvel Studios announced on Tuesday a new documentary series for Disney+, titled Assembled, which will go behind-the-scenes of Marvel projects.

Assembled will launch on March 12. The first installment will explore the making of WandaVision.

Assembled will also take viewers behind-the-scenes of The Falcon and The Winter Solider, Loki, the planned Hawkeye television series and the Black Widow film.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) will appear in in the first episode of Assembled.

It will explore how WandaVision took inspiration from classic sitcoms and replicated filmmaking techniques from the early years of television.

"Assembled is an immersive and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Marvel Studios said.