Small Axe and Hotel Portofino actor Assad Zaman has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming seven-part drama based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with the Vampire.

Zaman will play the new character of Rashid.

Previously announced cast members include Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis) and Bailey Bass (Claudia).

The show is set to premiere later this year. Its creator and showrunner is Rolin Jones whose credits include Perry Mason and Friday Night Lights.

The Sopranos and Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor will helm the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.