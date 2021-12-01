Asim Chaudhry will host the 2021 British Independent Film Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old British actor and comedian will host this year's event Sunday, Dec. 5.

The BIFAs will take place at Old Billingsgate in London, with live red carpet coverage and the winners to be announced on Instagram.

Belfast and Boiling Point lead the field of nominees with 11 nominations each. Censor, After Love and The Souvenir Part II follow with nine nominations each.

Belfast is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, while Boiling Point is written and directed by Philip Barantini.

In addition, actor Riz Ahmed will be honored with the Richard Harris Award at the ceremony.

Chaudhry is best known for co-creating and starring on the BBC series People Just Do Nothing, which aired for five seasons. He played Chabud "Chabuddy G" Gul on the show.