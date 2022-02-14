Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Phillip James Brannon (Servant), Amber Gray (Hadestown) and more have joined the cast of Broadway's new production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig takes on the title role with Negga as Lady Macbeth. Dillon will star as Malcolm, with Brannon as Ross and Grey as Banquo.

The cast includes Grantham Coleman as Macduff, Maria Dizzia as Lady Macduff, Emeka Guindo as Fleance, Paul Lazar as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie as Macduff's child, Michael Patrick Thornton as Lennox and Danny Wolohan as Seyton. Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith are also a part of the ensemble.

Stevie Ray Dallimore is the standby for Craig.

Sam Gold (Hamlet, Othello, Fun Home) is serving as director. The production will begin performances on March 29 with the official opening taking place on April 28 at Longacre Theatre in New York City.

Craig previously starred in a 2013 Broadway production of Betrayal and collaborated with Gold on a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello. Macbeth marks Negga's Broadway debut.