Asia Kate Dillon, Phillip James Brannon join Broadway's 'Macbeth'
UPI News Service, 02/14/2022
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Phillip James Brannon (Servant), Amber Gray (Hadestown) and more have joined the cast of Broadway's new production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.
ADVERTISEMENT
Craig takes on the title role with Negga as Lady Macbeth. Dillon will star as Malcolm, with Brannon as Ross and Grey as Banquo.
The cast includes Grantham Coleman as Macduff, Maria Dizzia as Lady Macduff, Emeka Guindo as Fleance, Paul Lazar as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie as Macduff's child, Michael Patrick Thornton as Lennox and Danny Wolohan as Seyton. Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith are also a part of the ensemble.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.