Ashling Lorger says her Below Deck co-star Elizabeth Frankini is a "lost cause."

Lorger weighed in on Frankini and Frankini's issues with Francesca Rubi during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck is a reality series that follows the crew of a megayacht during charter season. Monday's episode showed Frankini being demoted to third stewardess following Rubi's complaints about her work ethic.

On WWHL, Lorger, also a third stewardess, was asked if she thinks Rubi, the chief stewardess, was too quick in trying to get Frankini fired.

"Personally, she's a lost cause," Lorger said of Frankini. "That girl should have stepped it up a long time ago."

Lorger also addressed how Rubi overheard Frankini venting about her to Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters."

"I think Elizabeth and both Izzy are being extremely unprofessional right there in that scenario," Lorger said.

Lorger was also asked if she thinks Frankini can do anything right by Rubi or if Rubi just "has it out" for Frankini.

"I believe Francesca doesn't have it out for her," Lorger said. "Elizabeth's just not standing up for herself. She's got no backbone. She's not working hard enough to prove that she can stand by Francesca's side."

Lorger appeared on WWHL alongside her Below Deck co-star Eddie Lucas. Lucas was asked why he didn't stick up for Rubi when he heard Frankini and Wouters talking bad about her.

"I wasn't there for that. If I did hear that, I probably would have said something. At the same time, people are going to vent. That's something that happens in every single job," Lucas said.