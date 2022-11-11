High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress Ashley Tisdale is set to star in and executive produce a new CBS sitcom called Brutally Honest based on her life.

"AAAAHHHH!!! IM BACK! I have been dreaming of this moment for years!" Tisdale wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"It's amazing to do things that are not only authentic but based and inspired off this new chapter of life. I'm so excited to be back with @s_haskins and @halpern_emily who completely relate and brought my vision to life. As Michaela Coel once said 'do not be afraid to disappear. From it. From us. For a while. And see what comes to you in the silence.'"

It was written and is being executive produced by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, who previously collaborated with Tisdale on the short-lived sitcom, Carol's Second Act.