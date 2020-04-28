Ashley 'Minnie' Ross, who starred on Lifetime reality series Little Women: Atlanta, has died at the age of 34 following a hit and run car accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross' publicist Liz Dixson confirmed her death to CNN.

The car accident took place Sunday night in Atlanta. Ross died from injuries sustained from the accident at Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Dixson also confirmed her death on the television star's Instagram page on Tuesday.

"It was with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," the statement said alongside a photo of Ross.

"The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this difficult time," the statement continued.

Ross has appeared on Little Women: Atlanta since 2016. She is survived by her mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle and other family members.