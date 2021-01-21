Ashley McBryde took the stage during a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 37-year-old country music singer performed her song "Never Will" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

"Never Will" appears on McBryde's new album of the same name, released in April. The album also features the singles "One Night Standards" and "Martha Divine."

McBryde discussed her decision to release the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with the Tennessean in March.

"Music is the one thing that cannot be diminished, not by being quarantined, not by being indoors or outdoors. Music cannot be destroyed," the star said. "And so when a lot of us aren't working, you're going to be ready to take in a new record."

"I got Brandy Clark's new record this last week, and have not stopped listening to it. Hopefully, we'll be another one of those records that you'll turn to, to listen to over and over," she added.

McBryde launched her One Night Standards tour in support of the album in January but later postponed dates due to the health crisis.

"It's very hard to release a record when you can't tour, but that's actually not the most important thing right now," she told The Boot in April. "The most important thing right now is to keep our minds active and keep our spirits high."

Never Will is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will take place March 14.