Actress Ashley Judd is thanking fans for their support after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

Ashley Judd uploaded to Instagram on Monday photos of herself and her sister, Wynonna Judd , attending Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd made up country duo The Judds and were inducted into the Hall of Fame together.

Ashely Judd posted an image of her mother's plaque, an altar she created to honor her mother, videos of family members singing and an old photo of herself and Wyonna Judd with their mother at a young age.

Naomi Judd recently died at the age of 76. The family has attributed the loss to mental illness. Naomi Judd battled anxiety and depression for years.

"Your outpouring is reaching me. Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It's the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life," Ashley Judd said on Instagram.

"Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free. #honorthymother #honorthymusic," she continued.