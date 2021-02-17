Ashley Judd has released on Instagram photos from her Congo rescue mission that took place over 55 hours after the actress suffered a serious leg injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judd also detailed what happened on her recent research trip in the Congo Rainforest to learn about and help endangered bonobos.

Judd previously announced that she shattered her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage. She was transported to a South African trauma unit where she underwent surgery.

"Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey," Judd said.

The 52-year-old released photos of herself being transported in a hammock and on a motorcycle, along with photos of those who helped her.

Judd gave special thanks to her friends Didier and Maradona who rode with her on the motorcycle for six hours over rough terrain.

"Maradona was the only person to come forward to volunteer for this task. We have a nice friendship, discussing the pros and cons of polygamy and monogamy. I show two pictures, one in his hat and one in mine, which he clearly covets!" Judd said.