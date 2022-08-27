Extras and Agatha Raisin actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, Mayflies.

Peter Mackie Burns is directing the two-part drama, which will be filmed this fall on location in Scotland.

The cast will also include Martin Compston from Line Of Duty and Vigil, and Tony Curran whose credits include Doctor Who and Outlaw King.

"Andrew's novel is nostalgic, poignant and moving, following a lifelong friendship and exploring the optimism of youth and the realities of later life," producer Claire Mundell said in a statement Thursday. "It honestly depicts the bonds and boundaries of a shared life and values."