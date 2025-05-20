Grant and Juliana recently addressed the breakup rumors, claiming they've just been busy getting ready for Grant's big move from Houston, TX, to Boston, MA -- and that they're still together.
Ashley, however, admitted she's not buying it.
"We're glad [they're still an item], but you know what? Can I just be a little bit of a drama queen right now -- a little bit of a gossip queen?" Ashley asked her co-host Ben Higgins on the Monday, May 19 episode of their "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
After Ben gave Ashley the green light to spill the tea, Ashley continued, "It seems like there might be some trouble in paradise."
Ashley pointed out how Grant's breakup denial on social media "wasn't the most definitive-sounding response to these rumors."
When Juliana addressed split speculation, she had taken a photo of her engagement ring and called her alleged breakup with Grant a "bad rumor."
Grant, for his part, shared with fans in a Q&A session via Instagram, "We have just been getting ready for the move and everything, but we are together!"
Ben admitted he's "always a little hesitant" a couple from The Bachelor franchise will last "until the day they get married" and exchange vows.
"But I don't know with the two of them," Ben told Ashley of Grant and Juliana.
"Ben, it's the way that he worded [his statement], okay? I can break this down," Ashley explained of her theory.
"Instead of saying, 'We are together. We are excited to move in together in our new apartment in Boston next month or next month,' or whatever, instead, he started by responding, 'We have just...'"
"Bachelor franchise is in shambles because of you and Grant," a person wrote to Jenn on social media last week.
Ashley confessed on her podcast, "Grant, I just don't think was the greatest lead. But people are blaming [him and Jenn] for the fall of the franchise -- that's ridiculous."
Ben, however, went on to say, "I think Grant's season struggled. I think it struggled to find a storyline. It struggled to find any, like, buy-in from the audience. It felt disconnected."
Jenn, for her part, slammed the idea that she and Grant are responsible for the demise of The Bachelor franchise last week.
In response to the troll's "in shambles" jab, Jenn had said in a May 13 TikTok video, "No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong."
Jenn joked, "I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."
Jenn captioned her post, "Say it with me, long live Jenn Tran the last Bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur TV."