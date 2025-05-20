The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti apparently believes Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa's relationship is on the rocks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grant and Juliana got engaged on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired in March, and rumors are already swirling that the pair have split.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Grant and Juliana recently addressed the breakup rumors, claiming they've just been busy getting ready for Grant's big move from Houston, TX, to Boston, MA -- and that they're still together.

Ashley, however, admitted she's not buying it.

"We're glad [they're still an item], but you know what? Can I just be a little bit of a drama queen right now -- a little bit of a gossip queen?" Ashley asked her co-host Ben Higgins on the Monday, May 19 episode of their "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

After Ben gave Ashley the green light to spill the tea, Ashley continued, "It seems like there might be some trouble in paradise."

Ashley pointed out how Grant's breakup denial on social media "wasn't the most definitive-sounding response to these rumors."

When Juliana addressed split speculation, she had taken a photo of her engagement ring and called her alleged breakup with Grant a "bad rumor."

Grant, for his part, shared with fans in a Q&A session via Instagram, "We have just been getting ready for the move and everything, but we are together!"

Ben admitted he's "always a little hesitant" a couple from The Bachelor franchise will last "until the day they get married" and exchange vows.

"But I don't know with the two of them," Ben told Ashley of Grant and Juliana.

"Ben, it's the way that he worded [his statement], okay? I can break this down," Ashley explained of her theory.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Instead of saying, 'We are together. We are excited to move in together in our new apartment in Boston next month or next month,' or whatever, instead, he started by responding, 'We have just...'"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Ashley noted how the word "just" raised her eyebrows.

"I was like, 'Hmm, okay.' [He said], 'We have just been getting ready for the move and everything.' What's 'and everything?' {Then he added], 'But we are together,'" Ashley recalled.

Ashley also pointed out how the word "but" signified something is off or wrong between them.

"Mmm, the way that was worded was not worded with a sense of confidence," Ashley noted.

"Or clarity," Ben added.

"No details," Ashley elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ben said they'll have to keep an eye on Grant and Juliana's happenings, and then Ashley joked, "I bet Grant and Juliana are probably never coming on our podcast."

Not only has Grant been dealing with rumors his engagement to Juliana has ended, but he and The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran are also being blamed for the fall of The Bachelor franchise.

After Jenn starred on Season 21 of The Bachelorette and Grant filmed The Bachelor's 29th season, ABC decided to skip a new The Bachelorette season for 2025.

"Bachelor franchise is in shambles because of you and Grant," a person wrote to Jenn on social media last week.

Ashley confessed on her podcast, "Grant, I just don't think was the greatest lead. But people are blaming [him and Jenn] for the fall of the franchise -- that's ridiculous."

Ben, however, went on to say, "I think Grant's season struggled. I think it struggled to find a storyline. It struggled to find any, like, buy-in from the audience. It felt disconnected."

Jenn, for her part, slammed the idea that she and Grant are responsible for the demise of The Bachelor franchise last week.

In response to the troll's "in shambles" jab, Jenn had said in a May 13 TikTok video, "No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong."

Jenn joked, "I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."

Jenn captioned her post, "Say it with me, long live Jenn Tran the last Bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur TV."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

ABC never formally canceled The Bachelorette, but the network also never explained its reasoning for the unexpected hiatus.

Jenn is likely being accused of leaving The Bachelor franchise in "shambles" because her relationship with her The Bachelorette winner, Devin Strader, was a disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jenn claimed on After the Final Rose that after a tumultuous two months -- in which Devin allegedly never prioritized or made an effort to see her -- Devin dumped her in August 2024.

Devin also allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram behind Jenn's back when they were still together, and then he released personal text messages with Jenn to share his "truth."

As for Grant, he got engaged to Juliana at the end of The Bachelor's 29th season, but he was criticized for expressing his love to his The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr multiple times before blindsiding and dumping her at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Litia alleged that Grant had led her on, allowing her to think for weeks she was The One.

Ben and Ashley said they've heard through the grapevine that the ratings of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season will determine if The Bachelor gets picked up for a 30th season in early 2026.

Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and many of the bachelors and bachelorettes from Jenn and Grant's seasons will be on the summer spinoff.

Ashley had competed on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before appearing on multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ben had competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette before starring on The Bachelor's 20th season. He also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS