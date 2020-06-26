Ashley's post was mainly focused on her longtime battle with acne, which she is afraid will flare up once she's off the pill and tries to start a family with Jared, whom she first met in 2015 on Season 2 ofBachelor in Paradise.
"I got on the pill nine-years-ago to help control my cystic acne. After reading up, I understand now that the pill is a bandaid for acne. Once I get off my skin will most likely rage as I have an underlying hormonal imbalance that causes the deep pimples," Ashley continued in her post.
"I've been taking [spironolactone] for 8 years, which wiped out the acne that still lingered after being on the pill. This is another hormone regulator that I'll have to stop while pregnant or trying to get pregnant."
"In combination my body is almost free of testosterone. This made my face more feminine, lessened my amount of body hair, and made zits like the above from this week are rare."
Ashley said although it "sounds vain," she's "really dreading these symptoms" before and during her first pregnancy.
"I know how much it's going to affect my self-esteem. Before these drugs, I never wanted to leave the house or make eye contact with people because of the dozen boulders around my chin," Ashley admitted.
"On top of this, I'm reading that my womb won't even be an ideal place to grow a baby for at least six months after getting off the pill. My brain needs to learn to speak to my ovaries again and the lining of my uterus won't be thick enough for healthy implantation. (I wish I knew this earlier than this week.)"
"Seems like supplements and a strict diet is the best answer as it almost always is. If any of you are willing to share your stories about getting off the pill or any tips that have helped control your *hormone cystic acne* without the help of prescriptions, please let me know, I'd love to hear," Ashley concluded.
Later on, Ashley thanked her fans for all the feedback.
In February, Ashley said on an episode of The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast she co-hosts with former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins that she wanted to try "to get pregnant within the next 12 months," according toUs Weekly.
"It's not that much of a secret. I'm turning 32 next month," Ashley added at the time.
"So often so many people tell us to wait. Some people are like, 'Don't wait too long,' because you need the youth. But a lot of people are like, 'Wait as long as you can.' And I'm like, 'Oh, God. Why?'"
Back in September 2019, Ashley told Us that she and Jared, who got married in Rhode Island in August 2019, wanted to enjoy being husband and wife for a while considering their pals Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper warned them having a kid would change their lives and be very exhausting.
Ashley and Jared therefore intended to reassess their situation in January 2020, especially since they said they were being pressured by "the grandmas" to have a baby.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley revealed tothe magazine that she's hoping to have three children with Jared.
"It's really about the gender," Ashley explained in February.
"Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl... I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three."
The Bachelor in Paradise alums got married on August 11 in front of family and friends at United Congregational Church, followed by a reception at Rosecliff, an oceanfront Gilded Age mansion in Newport, RI.
Ashley and Jared exchanged traditional and personalized vows in an emotional ceremony officiated by former The Bachelor producer Elan Gale in front of 180 guests, People reported.
The couple had met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise's second season, sparking a close friendship and an on-again, off-again confusing romance in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women during the show's second and third seasons.