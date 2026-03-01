If Ashley does come back to star on a futureThe Bachelorette season -- which would be a whopping 15 years or more after she starred on Season 7 -- she said she certainly won't be bringing insecurity with her.
"I was young and inexperienced [the first time], so if I were to bring something back, it would be woman power!" Ashley explained.
"I feel empowered and much more security in myself. I feel there were so many moments of insecurity that I just don't feel anymore."
Just like [Season 22 star Taylor Frankie Paul], I have kids now, I have a career and so many things going on. And also, [I'd bring] just a new idea for what I'd want in a relationship," Ashley said.
Ashley recalled how starring on The Bachelorette in 2011 was "very exciting to her" because she got to travel the world, meet great people, and have new life experiences.
"It made life beautiful, and it opened up new opportunities for me to just become the person that I was destined to be. I truly feel like being the Bachelorette was part of that for me," Ashley gushed.
Ashley was most recently linked to Yanni Georgoulakis, whom she had begun dating in Spring 2021. But it appears they have broken up and she's single again.
Ashley shared how The Bachelorette opens up relationship, life, and growth opportunities.
"I came into my own and felt confident in who I am and my beliefs and where I'm from. I feel like it really helped me navigate who I am," Ashley said.
Ashley therefore noted that any woman who is presented the opportunity to star on The Bachelorette should do it.
"Just take it! Close your eyes and go!" Ashley said. "Try not to think too much."
After Ashley and J.P. announced their breakup in late 2020, J.P. revealed he and Ashley had already been separated for months. He also insisted the pair had done "absolutely everything" to save their marriage.
J.P. previously told E! News that there was "no fighting" with Ashley as they proceeded with a divorce and they intended to remain "friendly" in order to co-parent their two children.