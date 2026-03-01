Ashley Hebert has revealed if she has any interest in starring on The Bachelorette again following her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum.

"Yes, I would [do it again]!" Ashley enthusiastically told Rachel Recchia and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

If Ashley does come back to star on a future The Bachelorette season -- which would be a whopping 15 years or more after she starred on Season 7 -- she said she certainly won't be bringing insecurity with her.

"I was young and inexperienced [the first time], so if I were to bring something back, it would be woman power!" Ashley explained.

"I feel empowered and much more security in myself. I feel there were so many moments of insecurity that I just don't feel anymore."

Ashley, a divorced mom of two, also said she'd bring "a new perspective" to The Bachelorette.

Just like [Season 22 star Taylor Frankie Paul], I have kids now, I have a career and so many things going on. And also, [I'd bring] just a new idea for what I'd want in a relationship," Ashley said.

Ashley recalled how starring on The Bachelorette in 2011 was "very exciting to her" because she got to travel the world, meet great people, and have new life experiences.

"It made life beautiful, and it opened up new opportunities for me to just become the person that I was destined to be. I truly feel like being the Bachelorette was part of that for me," Ashley gushed.

Ashley was most recently linked to Yanni Georgoulakis, whom she had begun dating in Spring 2021. But it appears they have broken up and she's single again.

When Ashley starred on The Bachelorette's seventh season in Summer 2011, she accepted J.P.'s marriage proposal during the finale in Fiji.

Ashley's The Bachelorette stint was viewed as a success story for nearly a decade given she and J.P. had tied the knot for a televised special in December 2012 and then welcomed two children together: Fordham, 11, and Essex, 9.

But they announced their split in October 2020 and then J.P. filed for divorce in 2021.

Ashley shared how The Bachelorette opens up relationship, life, and growth opportunities.

"I came into my own and felt confident in who I am and my beliefs and where I'm from. I feel like it really helped me navigate who I am," Ashley said.

Ashley therefore noted that any woman who is presented the opportunity to star on The Bachelorette should do it.

"Just take it! Close your eyes and go!" Ashley said. "Try not to think too much."

After Ashley and J.P. announced their breakup in late 2020, J.P. revealed he and Ashley had already been separated for months. He also insisted the pair had done "absolutely everything" to save their marriage.

J.P. previously told E! News that there was "no fighting" with Ashley as they proceeded with a divorce and they intended to remain "friendly" in order to co-parent their two children.

But Ashley's viewpoint on marriage apparently changed after her relationship with J.P. fell apart.

Ashley admitted in 2021 that "marriage complicates things" in general and so she may not tie the knot again. Ashley said she'd "rather just love someone and choose to be with them."

Ashley explained that she and J.P. broke up, in part, because they "see the cup differently."

"I lost a huge part of what I loved about myself towards the end of my marriage," Ashley confessed. "I feel like myself again. Don't have an explanation for it though."

Ashley originally appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor.

She and J.P. also appeared on Season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017.

Ashley and J.P. were shown arguing over how to parent Fordham, who was born in September 2014, and Essex, who was born in November 2016.

Ashley was shown voicing frustration over J.P.'s "tunnel vision with work," while J.P. found Ashley's alleged inability to put him first "reprehensible."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

