The Bachelorette alum Ashley Hebert has predicted Taylor Frankie Paul is going to experience "a lot of turmoil" towards the end of Season 22.

Ashley, who starred on The Bachelorette's seventh season in 2011, got to meet Taylor when they joined over a dozen past Bachelorettes for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a reunion special that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of Taylor's new season in March.

Ashley, 41, opened up about how Taylor, a 31-year-old divorced mom of three kids, "has already been through some dramatic scandals" in her life and so she'll probably bring a new level of maturity to the show during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Just because Taylor is "coming in differently" since she's "been through a lot," however, doesn't mean she's going to have all the answers when choosing her The Bachelorette winner, according to Ashley.

"I think she's going to experience a lot of turmoil in her decision, because I think she's maybe going to have her heart take her one place and her brain take her another place," Ashley told Rachel Recchia and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos.

"When you have kids, you kind of have to think smart. You can't just be like, 'Oh, I'm going to go with this person and just sort it out -- sort out the other things!'"

Ashley reiterated, "I actually feel like she's going to experience some turmoil at the end with her final decision."

Taylor has three children with two "baby daddies" -- ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and ex-husband Tate Paul -- and revealed in 2022 that she and Tate participated in "soft swinging" with their #MomTok friend group.

Taylor, however, said she broke the rules of her soft-swinging arrangement with Tate by having a sexual relationship with someone else in her #MomTok social circle. It therefore led to their divorce, which was finalized in August 2022.

"So I feel like she's coming in with a fresh perspective and maybe a different priority. I don't know," Ashley noted.

"I think she's going to make a more mature decision. I think she's going to base her choice on qualities that are important and on something you only learn as you go through things in life."

Ashley said she doesn't think Taylor is simply going to pick the hottest guy in her The Bachelorette cast or base her decision on who gives her butterflies. (Rachel, however, disagreed).

Ashley therefore said she thinks "it's a good thing" that Taylor was chosen as The Bachelorette's next leading lady, even though she wasn't a member of The Bachelor family beforehand.

"No one is perfect. I'm excited about it!" Ashley gushed, adding how the bachelors may be more authentic than ever before.

"I think sometimes when we see the Bachelorette, we think, 'Oh my gosh, she is a perfect little angel. So pretty every day!' I think it's good to have someone flawed... When you see someone's flaws, you immediately feel closer to them."

Ashley noted "it's okay to not be perfect," before concluding, "I think that's a great message... and I think it's setting a great example for honesty in relationships."

Ashley was most recently linked to Yanni Georgoulakis, whom she had begun dating in Spring 2021. But it appears they have since broken up.

Ashley's The Bachelorette season ended with her accepting J.P. Rosenbaum's marriage proposal.

Ashley and J.P. announced in October 2020 they had decided to split up after nearly eight years of marriage.

J.P. revealed he and Ashley had already been separated for months prior to their split announcement. He also insisted the pair had done "absolutely everything" to save their marriage.

J.P. filed for divorce in Florida in July 2021, according to court records obtained by E! News.

J.P. previously told the website there was "no fighting" with Ashley as they proceeded with a divorce and they intended to remain "friendly" in order to co-parent their two children.

Following their split, Ashley admitted in 2021 that "marriage complicates things" and so she may not tie the knot again. Ashley said she'd "rather just love someone and choose to be with them."

Ashley explained that she and J.P. broke up, in part, because they "see the cup differently."

"I lost a huge part of what I loved about myself towards the end of my marriage," Ashley confessed. "I feel like myself again. Don't have an explanation for it though."

Ashley originally appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor.

When she subsequently starred on The Bachelorette's seventh season, she ended up selecting J.P. over her runner-up, Ben Flajnik, at the Final Rose Ceremony in Fiji.

J.P. proposed marriage to Ashley in the finale that aired on ABC in Summer 2011, and the couple got married in December 2012 in a ceremony that was also televised.

The Bachelorette couple then welcomed son Fordham in September 2014 and daughter Essex Reese in November 2016.

In 2017, Ashley and J.P. also appeared on Season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

During their Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars appearance, Ashley voiced her frustration with J.P.'s "tunnel vision with work" while J.P. found Ashley's inability to put him first "reprehensible."

In addition, Ashley and J.P. were shown disagreeing on how they wanted to approach parenting.

