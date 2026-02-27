Ashley, who starred on The Bachelorette's seventh season in 2011, got to meet Taylor when they joined over a dozen past Bachelorettes for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a reunion special that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of Taylor's new season in March.
Ashley, 41, opened up about how Taylor, a 31-year-old divorced mom of three kids, "has already been through some dramatic scandals" in her life and so she'll probably bring a new level of maturity to the show during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Just because Taylor is "coming in differently" since she's "been through a lot," however, doesn't mean she's going to have all the answers when choosing herThe Bachelorette winner, according to Ashley.
"I think she's going to experience a lot of turmoil in her decision, because I think she's maybe going to have her heart take her one place and her brain take her another place," Ashley told Rachel Recchia and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos.
"When you have kids, you kind of have to think smart. You can't just be like, 'Oh, I'm going to go with this person and just sort it out -- sort out the other things!'"
Ashley reiterated, "I actually feel like she's going to experience some turmoil at the end with her final decision."
Taylor has three children with two "baby daddies" -- ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and ex-husband Tate Paul -- and revealed in 2022 that she and Tate participated in "soft swinging" with their #MomTok friend group.
Taylor, however, said she broke the rules of her soft-swinging arrangement with Tate by having a sexual relationship with someone else in her #MomTok social circle. It therefore led to their divorce, which was finalized in August 2022.
"So I feel like she's coming in with a fresh perspective and maybe a different priority. I don't know," Ashley noted.
"I think she's going to make a more mature decision. I think she's going to base her choice on qualities that are important and on something you only learn as you go through things in life."
"No one is perfect. I'm excited about it!" Ashley gushed, adding how the bachelors may be more authentic than ever before.
"I think sometimes when we see the Bachelorette, we think, 'Oh my gosh, she is a perfect little angel. So pretty every day!' I think it's good to have someone flawed... When you see someone's flaws, you immediately feel closer to them."
Ashley noted "it's okay to not be perfect," before concluding, "I think that's a great message... and I think it's setting a great example for honesty in relationships."
Ashley was most recently linked to Yanni Georgoulakis, whom she had begun dating in Spring 2021. But it appears they have since broken up.