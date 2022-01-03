Model Ashley Graham is celebrating reaching the 40-week mark of being pregnant with twin boys on Instagram.

"Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday," Graham captioned the post on Sunday.

Graham, 34, uploaded photos of herself laying on a bed that showcase her baby bump.

"Simply Divine wishing you beautiful and safe birth," fellow model Naomi Campbell said in the comments.

Graham stated in September that she was expecting twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin after she announced her pregnancy in July.

The couple, who got married in 2010, are already the parents to 1-year-old son Isaac Menelik.

Graham has modeled for Sports Illustrated, Lane Bryant and Addition Elle.