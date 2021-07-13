Ashley Graham is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old model is expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Graham shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a maternity photo taken by Ervin. The picture shows Graham posing outside while cradling her baby bump.

"the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," Graham captioned the post.

Fellow models Hailey Baldwin, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington were among those to congratulate Graham in the comments.

"Yayyyy congrats Mama," Baldwin wrote.

"Oh how wonderful beautiful mama and papa," Christensen added.

"So beautiful, mama," Turlington said.

Graham and Ervin married in 2010 and have a 17-month-old son, Isaac Menelik. Graham had nothing but praise for Ervin while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"happy father's day @mrjustinervin. isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you," Graham wrote on Instagram. "getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

On Watch What Happens Live in December, Graham recalled the moment she realized Ervin was "the one."

"We were playing a game. He tricked me into saying 'I love you,'" Graham said. "He said, 'I love the way that you love me.' I said, 'I do love you.' He's like, 'I knew it!'"

"That's kind of how I knew, because when it came out of my mouth I got tingly down there," she added.

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Addition Elle and Sports Illustrated.