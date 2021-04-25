Ashley Cain, Safiyya Vorajee mourn the death of infant daughter
UPI News Service, 04/25/2021
Television personality and former pro soccer player Ashley Cain and, his partner Safiyya Vorajee, are mourning the death of their infant daughter, Azaylia Diamond.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. #AzayliaDiamondCain," Cain, 30, wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, which included a portrait of him cradling his 8-month-old child.
"You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart," Vorajee captioned a photo of her snuggling her baby.
The Challenge and Ex on the Beach star Cain announced in October that his infant was battling leukemia.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.