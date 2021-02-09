Us Weekly reported Monday that Benson, an actress, and G-Eazy, a rapper, have broken up after less than a year of dating.
E! News confirmed the split and said Benson recently unfollowed G-Eazy on Instagram. A source said Benson initiated the split.
"She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her," the insider said.
People said Benson and G-Eazy's relationship "didn't end well." G-Eazy recently deleted the birthday tribute he posted on Instagram on Benson's 31st birthday in December.
Benson and G-Eazy were first linked in May after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles following Benson's split from model and actress Cara Delevingne. Delevingne defended Benson on Instagram Stories after fans speculated Benson had cheated.
"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne said. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her or I do and that's exactly how it should be."
Benson is known for playing Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars and most recently starred with Delevingne in the 2018 film Her Smell. G-Eazy released his fourth studio album, Everything's Strange Here, in June.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.