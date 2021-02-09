Celebrity couple Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have called it quits on their relationship.

Us Weekly reported Monday that Benson, an actress, and G-Eazy , a rapper, have broken up after less than a year of dating.

E! News confirmed the split and said Benson recently unfollowed G-Eazy on Instagram. A source said Benson initiated the split.

"She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her," the insider said.

People said Benson and G-Eazy's relationship "didn't end well." G-Eazy recently deleted the birthday tribute he posted on Instagram on Benson's 31st birthday in December.

Benson and G-Eazy were first linked in May after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles following Benson's split from model and actress Cara Delevingne . Delevingne defended Benson on Instagram Stories after fans speculated Benson had cheated.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne said. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her or I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Benson is known for playing Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars and most recently starred with Delevingne in the 2018 film Her Smell. G-Eazy released his fourth studio album, Everything's Strange Here, in June.