MTV announced Wednesday that a new season of Cribs is coming next month. Cribs returns Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on MTV.

Cribs premiered in 2000 and brought cameras into celebrities homes to show the viewers at home. Celebrities whose homes are featured in the new season include Ashlee Simpson JoJo Siwa , Martha Stewart and more.

Simpson and Ross married in 2014. They have two children together, 5-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and newborn son Ziggy Blu. Simpson has a 12-year-old son, Bronx, from her first marriage to Pete Wentz.

An international edition of Cribs premieres its second season Aug. 2. That season includes the homes of Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury, Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall and more.

In its original 19 seasons, Cribs featured homes of Moby, Mariah Carey, Hulk Hogan, Jewel and more. Ananda Lewis and Su-chin Park narrated past episodes of Cribs. MTV did not announce a new narrator yet.

Cribs spinoffs also aired on CMT. MTV also aired Teen Cribs for young stars. Short form Cribs episodes aired on Snapchat in 2017. The new season of Cribs returns to the 30 minute episode format.