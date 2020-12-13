Singer-songwriter Ashanti said on social media she has tested positive for the coronavirus and had to cancel a performance this weekend.

"We all go through lessons in life... and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real... thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers...Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz... much love to @keyshiacole and we'll see y'all on January 9th!!! 2021 Women Empowerment @verzuztv @applemusic @femmeitforward," the 40-year-old entertainer said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The canceled Verzuz show was to have streamed online and featured Ashanti and Keyshia Cole performing in person. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

The Twitter account for the event said Saturday: "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to show time. We apologize to our incredible audience!"

The news broke the same day country music legend Charley Pride died due to complications of COVID-19. He was 86.