Build-A-Bear Entertainment's live-action feature film, Honey Girls, is set for a fall release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Ashanti and digital star Tessa Brooks are starring in the film.

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that production is nearly complete.

Based on a product line from Build-A-Bear Workshop, the movie includes original songs and marks the feature film directorial debut of music video director Trey Fanjoy.

"Three young musicians (Aliyah Mastin, Ava Grace and Frankie McNellis) participate in a talent competition to discover the next great solo artist, hosted by global pop-star Fancy G (Ashanti,)" a synopsis said.

"The competitors quickly discover that they are 'better together' and form a secret band called Honey Girls that has an immediate viral mega hit! Performing in disguise to avoid detection and elimination by Fancy G, these three competitors must ultimately decide what is more important -- fame or friendship."