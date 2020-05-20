Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the upcoming movie Artemis Fowl.

The streaming service shared a special look trailer for the film Wednesday featuring Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and the "next criminal mastermind."

The preview shows Artemis (Shaw) embrace his destiny and gear up to save his father (Colin Farrell). He teams up with the dwarf Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad) and the elf Holly Short (Lara McDonnell).

Artemis Fowl is based on the Eoin Colfer novel of the same name. The movie is directed by Kenneth Branagh and co-stars Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie and Judi Dench.

Disney previously shared a trailer for the film that shows Artemis learn his father's disappearance is connected to a secret fairy world.

Artemis Fowl was initially slated to open in theaters May 29. The film was moved to a June 12 premiere on Disney+ due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.