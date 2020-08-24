Artem Chigvintsev will return to "Dancing with the Stars" in Season 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old professional dancer announced Monday on "Good Morning America" that he is joining the season as a surprise 15th pro.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

The news follows the birth of Chigvintsev's first child, a son, with his fiancee, WWE star and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Nikki Bella.

"I just can't wait to get back," Chigvintsev said. "And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

Chigvintsev, who sat out "DWTS" Season 28, said being a father is "the most incredible feeling."

"Nicole and I are just obsessed," he added. "I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Chigvintsev and Bella started dating after they were partnered on Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars," which aired in 2018.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bella gave birth to the couple's son in July.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" she said on Instagram at the time.

Season 29 will mark Chigvintsev's ninth season as a "DWTS" pro. He celebrated his impending return in a video Monday on Twitter.

"Finally, the news is out! It was so hard to keep a secret, but yes, I'm back on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29," Chigvintsev said.

"I can't wait to get into that ballroom and just teach, perform," he added. "That's what I do. That's what I love."

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Tyra Banks will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host.

Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Sept. 14 on ABC.