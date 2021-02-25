Arsenio Hall discussed hosting his late night talk show and his experience working with the late Johnny Carson while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert, on Wednesday, mentioned how Hall's late night talk show went up against Carson and showed a photo of Hall making Carson laugh.

"That's what every comic wants. If you can make Johnny Carson go back, that's what every comic wants," Hall said about the photo.

Hall described how Carson had his partner Ed McMahon tell him about potential guests that he should have on his show.

"Sometimes Johnny would come across someone he felt was really great but he didn't discover talent. Me, being the young guy, I would put on a new Mariah Carey or a new Will Smith. And they would give me names and they gave me Usher Raymond once," Hall said.

Hall next stars in Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy , a sequel to their 1988 comedy Coming to America. The sequel comes to Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

"It took 30 years because we never planned on doing it. Stephen, it wasn't supposed to happen. As a matter of fact, we shook and said, 'Let's never do a sequel.' We were so happy with it. John Landis put his foot in it, it was perfect. We're never going to mess with it," Hall said about the film.

"When he finally decided we should do it, he came up with the idea and I loved the idea. I'm like, 'Yeah, man, we've got to do this," He continued.