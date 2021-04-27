Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed working with the late Stan Lee on their children's animated series Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stan Lee 's Superhero Kindergarten recently premiered on Kartoon Channel on YouTube. Arnold Schwarzenegger voices a retired superhero who is teaching the next generation of heroes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Monday, said Lee came up with the idea for the show on the spot after the actor said his biggest wish was to make a sequel to Kindergarten Cop.

"He started writing it up and I saw the concept and just fell in love with it. I said, 'Let's do it' and sadly Stan Lee passed away since then so he could never see the finished product," Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

"But the fact of the matter is he is an absolute genius. He created this within seconds," he continued.

Stan Lee died at the age of 95 in November 2018.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also discussed becoming a grandfather and how his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gets nervous when he holds her baby.

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to her first child Lyla Maria with her husband, Chris Pratt, in August.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!