Celebrity couple Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 74-year-old actor and 66-year-old journalist and author finalized their divorce Tuesday, more than 10 years after their split, Us Weekly reported.

Court sources confirmed the news to Fox News.

TMZ said the divorce was mediated by a private judge, who signed off on the divorce earlier this month. A sitting judge entered the ruling into the court system Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Shriver initially filed for divorce in July 2011 following Schwarzenegger's cheating scandal. Reports had surfaced in May 2011 that Schwarzenegger fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with the family's housekeeper.

Divorce proceedings were reportedly held up by a lack of motivation and a complicated property settlement agreement. Sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger and Shriver ended up splitting an estimated $400 million.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver have four children together, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 30.