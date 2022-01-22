Arnold Schwarzenegger's representative said the screen icon and former California governor is "fine" after a multi-vehicle car collision.

"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," his publicist told People.com.

The Los Angeles Police Department said four vehicles were involved in the incident and one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for an abrasion on her head, according to CNN.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to have been factors in the crash.

TMZ reported Schwarzenegger, 74, was driving a Yukon sport utility vehicle and making a left at the time if the collision, which caused him to roll over onto a Prius and a Porsche Cayenne.

The actor is known for his roles in Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, True Lies, The Expendables and Total Recall.