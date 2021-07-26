Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Army of Thieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the heist film Sunday featuring Matthias Schweighi¶fer as Ludwig Dieter.

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder's film Army of the Dead, released in May. The new movie is directed by Schweighi¶fer and centers on his character, the safecracker Dieter.

The preview shows a mysterious woman, Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), recruit Dieter for a series of heists involving "legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe" in the early days of the zombie outbreak.

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals," an official description reads.

The film is produced by Snyder and Deborah Synder and co-stars Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai and Peter Simonischek.

Deborah Snyder said at a panel at Comic-Con at Home on Sunday that Army of Thieves is "not a zombie film."

"This is more of a romantic comedy heist film than anything else, [but it] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the United States. Banking systems [have] some instability, so it it's having people move money around," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Army of Thieves is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Emmanuel is also known for playing Missandei on the HBO series Game of Thrones.