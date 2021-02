The zombie-apocalypse film Army of the Dead is set to debut on Netflix on May 21.

Set in Las Vegas, the movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell Omari Hardwick , Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi , Matthias Schweighi¶fer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt Raul Castillo , Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy

The story follows a group of mercenaries who "take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," a press release from the streaming service said.

The project was written and directed by Zack Snyder.

The first teaser for the film is slated to premiere on Thursday.

An Army of the Dead prequel film and anime series are also in the works at Netflix.