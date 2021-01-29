Armie Hammer has exited The Offer, a new Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather.

Variety reported Thursday that Hammer, 34, will no longer star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in the upcoming series.

The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap confirmed that Hammer has left the project. The series hails from Michael Tolkin and explores the making of The Godfather through Ruddy's eyes.

Hammer exited the Lionsgate film Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, earlier this month. Josh Duhamel is in talks to replace Hammer in the movie, according to Deadline.

News of Hammer's exit from The Offer follows controversy over graphic messages he allegedly sent to several women on social media. The messages described graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

Hammer denied the allegations while addressing his exit from Shotgun Wedding this month.

"I'm not responding to these [expletive] claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that."

Hammer split from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in July after 10 years of marriage. The pair have two children, daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4.