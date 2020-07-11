The Social Network actor Armie Hammer has announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Chopped Sweets judge Elizabeth Chambers, have split up and plan to divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," Hammer captioned a photo of him and Chambers smiling together in a car.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, have been married for 10 years. They are the parents of Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.