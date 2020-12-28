Armando Manzanero, a legendary Latin music singer, musician and composer, has died at the age of 85.

Mexico's Society of Authors and Composers or SACM, which Manzanero was the president of, confirmed his death on Twitter on Monday.

Manzanero died at a hospital located in Mexico City, Mexico, where he was battling COVID-19.

Manzanero is known for writing songs "Contigo Aprendi," "Adoro," "Esta Targe Vi Llover" and more. His songs have been performed and covered by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, among others.

The musician won a Latin Grammy for his album Duets in 2001 and was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards in October.