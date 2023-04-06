Zach confirmed he and Ariel didn't sleep together in the Fantasy Suite, and so fans have been wondering what the pair did together once cameras stopped rolling and what might've led to Ariel going home.
Well, according to the beautiful Ukrainian-Jewish marketing executive from New York, she actually had an "amazing" time with Zach during their overnight date.
"We talked about his experiences. We talked about things he had issues with in previous overnights. We basically talked about everything under the sun until the sun went up," Ariel told Nick Viall during the March 28 episode of his "The Viall Files" podcast.
Ariel -- who revealed Zach had told her what happened between him and The Bachelorette Season 19 star Rachel Recchia during their previous Fantasy Suite, but wouldn't share details -- added, "So that's what that whole date really was about for us."
Ariel said she and Zach "didn't really talk about sex" or "about anything of that nature."
"Because this was the only time we're off-camera to get to know each other before a potential engagement, so I wanted to maximize that time and actually speak about things we had endured or not talked about on our short dates," Ariel explained.
While Ariel expressed to Nick how she was "disappointed" Zach had established rules going into the Fantasy Suite because it resulted in a "monologue" and not "a dialogue" between them about what was going to happen in their relationship, she said she was actually relieved sex was taken off the table.
Ariel insisted she actually "had the same intentions as Zach that week" when it came to abstaining from sex.
"I personally was not ready for intimacy in that setting. And I felt like if I'm in an open relationship and I know the other person could be with someone else the next night, they're entitled to do that, in my opinion," Ariel reasoned.
"So I really didn't like that he... started the whole night off predicated on sex vs. us having a private conversation -- being off-camera, enjoying that time, and seeing what happened."
Ariel admitted, "I don't like when you set a standard for how the night or how the date should go. I think you set yourself at a deficit that way."
So instead of taking their romance to the next level physically, Ariel shared how she and Zach just opened up their hearts to each other.
"We honestly cackled a lot. We had so many laughs, and it was really nice to talk to someone about the entire experience," Ariel recalled.
"Because there's so many moments, right? You have 30 minutes to talk to someone, you have to tell them about who you are as a person, your entire life."
Ariel said 15 minutes eventually became 30 minutes of allotted time, and then 30 minutes grew to 45 minutes deeper in the process. However, she never thought that was enough time.
"You have such limited time. So I wanted to, for once, not have to say everything about myself in a short period, but actually talk about the experience, how he was feeling, what's going on with him, what this whole crazy process feels like off camera," Ariel explained.
"â€‹Obviously, we had the most authentic conversations on camera, but when you're off camera, it just feels more lighthearted. You can kind of breathe in a way. Even if you're always authentically being yourself, it's nice to talk about how weird everything is and address kind of how strange this process is to get to know someone."
Ariel told Nick that she and Zach "talked through the whole night."
"We actually did not sleep at all. We fell asleep, probably, in the last 10 minutes," Ariel said.
Ariel admitted she had forgotten "the other women even existed in a way," and so she was "really shocked" by her elimination at the end of the week.
"I felt like we had such a great night and we had such a good time. There wasn't this pressure for intimacy... and it was nice for me, personally... so we could talk. I feel like I just forgot that he had other really strong relationships," Ariel explained.
"And then when I was standing up there at the Rose Ceremony, it kind of all came back to me. I remembered the women, and I remembered what I was even doing. You get so caught up in the moment that you forget the structure you're in."
Ariel said she went into the Rose Ceremony feeling "elated" but then Zach wouldn't make eye contact with her when handing out roses.
"He wouldn't look at me for the first Rose Ceremony I ever experienced, except for maybe in the beginning when there's just very minimal eye contact at all," Ariel noted.
Ariel also said she could tell "something happened" -- a big or dramatic event or incident -- based on Zach's body language and word choice about using his "head" vs. his "heart." She figured Zach had gone back on his word about his no-sex rule with one of the women.
"I know when he wouldn't look at me and when I gave that speech that I was most likely going home," Ariel said.
Although she didn't appear devastated or emotionally scarred by her breakup with Zach on The Bachelor, Ariel confirmed she cried in her hotel room once she had a moment alone and "realized what happened."
Ariel claimed that she really cared for Zach and was upset by how he was dishonest with her after sleeping with Gabi in the next Fantasy Suite.
Ariel believed that despite the fact Zach was ending their relationship and sending her home, he owed her a candid conversation and explanation about breaking his no-sex rules, which he did provide for Kaity later in the Fantasy Suite Week.
The Bachelor's 27th season ended with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity. Zach and Kaity revealed on After the Final Rose how they're still together and happy, and the couple plans to move in together in Austin this summer.
Kaity and Zach also envision having a 2025 wedding, and Kaity revealed that Ariel and Gabi will both be invited.