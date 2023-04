ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/10/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

alum Ariel Frenkel has revealed whether she'd be interested in appearing on Bachelor in Paradise this summer or starring on a future ette season.Ariel, a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York, confirmed she is still single after filming Zach Shallcross ' season during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast.When asked if she's open to looking for love on the beaches of Paradise in Mexico, Ariel told Season 21 star Nick Viall , "We'll see.""It's the same thing with overnights, right? I don't say things and then go against it. So, I'm always open-minded, but I don't really know how I feel about going back into something like that," Ariel explained.Zach's third-place finisher on continued, "I also feel like the beach would be very different than what I experienced."Nick insisted Bachelor in Paradise is "a lot of fun" and she should go, but Ariel replied, "Really? I feel like it's not me. We'll see."To clarify why the show wouldn't be for her, Ariel admitted, "First of all, I hate the heat. I don't do well in the heat. I'm sweating right now!"But Ariel laughed and said she was "totally kidding." She then elaborated, "I don't know. I feel like I put myself out there so much in this past situation, I feel like it could be hard for me to go through that again."Ariel said while she's "moved on" from her breakup with Zach, she felt like it was "kind of a one-off situation for me, potentially."Ariel reasoned, "It really took me a long time to get back into my regular life and to process everything that had happened and rectify that situation.""And so I think it would be hard for me to put myself out there in that setting," she said, "where everyone is kind of shifting around couples as well."Nick told Ariel that many fans are hoping to see her in Paradise and it's "a very different experience" than or ette, given it would be easier for Ariel to control her own experience with many people being filmed at once."I didn't say, 'No.' I'm open," Ariel clarified."Okay, we'll see you there," Nick joked."Maybe," Ariel said."Bachelor Nation hopes to see you there," Nick pushed."It's a 'maybe' for me," Ariel repeated. "It's never a 'no' or a 'yes.'"As far as starring on ette goes, ABC has already selected Charity Lawson for Season 20.When asked if she'd be interested in a starring role on a future season, Ariel firmly replied, "No.""I said that really quickly, but I think it's too much pressure. And I think it's really hard to be in that setting," Ariel shared. "I don't know how I would personally be able to handle that."Ariel shared, however, that she's ready for a serious relationship.Ariel said she'd move anywhere for a partner and would have no problem uprooting her life because she's already done that "so many times."Zach chose to eliminate Ariel in third place after Fantasy Suites, advancing Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar star told Ariel -- his first of three Fantasy Suite dates in Thailand -- that he had set a no-sex rule for himself for the entire week, but he went back on his word and broke that rule with Gabi.Zach ultimately disclosed to Kaity that he had sex with Gabi, but he didn't have a conversation with Ariel about it prior to her ouster."[Zach] actually mentioned that to [host Jesse Palmer] that he was going to tell me. So that makes him not a man of his word twice," Ariel complained on the podcast."And although he might have known he was sending me home -- I'm not going to speculate when that was or when he made that decision -- but regardless of me potentially going home and that relationship ending, it doesn't mean you don't show that relationship respect with honesty."But when Zach told Kaity the truth, Gabi was left feeling "extremely violated" and "ashamed.""Everyone kind of lost that week, particularly, honestly, Zach from the way he handled it... There are such better ways to handle it," Ariel noted.At star's Final Rose Ceremony in Thailand, Zach broke Gabi's heart and got engaged to Kaity.Zach and Kaity are still together now and plan to move in together in Austin this summer with their sights set on a 2025 wedding.Interested in more news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group