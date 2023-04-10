When asked if she's open to looking for love on the beaches of Paradise in Mexico, Ariel told Season 21The Bachelor star Nick Viall, "We'll see."
"It's the same thing with overnights, right? I don't say things and then go against it. So, I'm always open-minded, but I don't really know how I feel about going back into something like that," Ariel explained.
Zach's third-place finisher on The Bachelor continued, "I also feel like the beach would be very different than what I experienced."
Nick insisted Bachelor in Paradise is "a lot of fun" and she should go, but Ariel replied, "Really? I feel like it's not me. We'll see."
To clarify why the show wouldn't be for her, Ariel admitted, "First of all, I hate the heat. I don't do well in the heat. I'm sweating right now!"
But Ariel laughed and said she was "totally kidding." She then elaborated, "I don't know. I feel like I put myself out there so much in this past situation, I feel like it could be hard for me to go through that again."
Ariel said while she's "moved on" from her breakup with Zach, she felt like it was "kind of a one-off situation for me, potentially."
Ariel reasoned, "It really took me a long time to get back into my regular life and to process everything that had happened and rectify that situation."
"And so I think it would be hard for me to put myself out there in that setting," she said, "where everyone is kind of shifting around couples as well."
Nick told Ariel that many fans are hoping to see her in Paradise and it's "a very different experience" than The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, given it would be easier for Ariel to control her own experience with many people being filmed at once.
"I didn't say, 'No.' I'm open," Ariel clarified.
"Okay, we'll see you there," Nick joked.
"Maybe," Ariel said.
"Bachelor Nation hopes to see you there," Nick pushed.
"It's a 'maybe' for me," Ariel repeated. "It's never a 'no' or a 'yes.'"
The Bachelor star told Ariel -- his first of three Fantasy Suite dates in Thailand -- that he had set a no-sex rule for himself for the entire week, but he went back on his word and broke that rule with Gabi.
Zach ultimately disclosed to Kaity that he had sex with Gabi, but he didn't have a conversation with Ariel about it prior to her ouster.
"[Zach] actually mentioned that to [host Jesse Palmer] that he was going to tell me. So that makes him not a man of his word twice," Ariel complained on the podcast.
"And although he might have known he was sending me home -- I'm not going to speculate when that was or when he made that decision -- but regardless of me potentially going home and that relationship ending, it doesn't mean you don't show that relationship respect with honesty."