While both Gabi and Ariel were crushed by Zach and managed to be their authentic selves on the show, ABC selected Charity to star on The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season premiering Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.
"I love Charity! I think she's going to be great," Gabi gushed during a recent appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"She's hilarious. I hope that we get to see a lot more of that personality," Gabi explained of the Georgia native.
"She stands up for what is right, always. You always saw that on our season. She wasn't scared to speak up. She wasn't scared to say, 'No, I don't think that's right. I don't think you should be doing that.' And she deserves to find love."
Gabi also said Charity was "very authentic the entire time," adding, "She was always there for all of us, and that's partially her career. She is a therapist, and so she did always lend that helping hand."
Gabi explained how "it was funny" because the girls joked Charity "should [have been] paid overtime" for coaching and guiding them through the process.
"She was really putting in some work!" Gabi joked.
"I honestly knew that if she wasn't going to win [Zach's heart] there's a high chance that she would be the Bachelorette, just because of the type of person she is."
Gabi insisted Charity is "absolutely going to crush it" as the show's next star.
"And I really hope and pray that the person that she finds is someone really genuine, who's really kind and is there for... the right reasons and treats her with respect and love," Gabi said. "I hope nothing but the best for her."
Gabi also puts faith in the fact Charity will be able to handle all the emotions that come with the show.
"She has those tools from her career to be able to work through everything," Gabi noted. "And so I hope that gives her a leg up with just how emotionally draining this can be."
Ariel, meanwhile, said during a recent episode of "The Viall Files" podcast that she thinks Charity is going to be an "unbelievable" Bachelorette.
"She is one of the people that I also initially bonded with," Ariel recalled.
"I remember my first days in the house, we had a really long conversation about what she does professionally. She's a child therapist. I think she'll be so great communicating with all the different men, making them feel extremely comfortable."
Ariel predicted Charity is also going to have "an amazing season" to watch.
"I'm really excited to see her find her person," Ariel said, "because I think she really deserves that and I think she opened up so much in this past process that I think she's ready to be in a relationship."
ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to competing on The Bachelor, Charity was in a long-term toxic relationship in which the man had cheated on her multiple times, which left her questioning her own decision-making ability.
But Ariel insisted Charity has "healed" from her past and what she dealt with "in terms of infidelity" with past boyfriends.
Zach previously told Us Weekly that he also believes Charity is going to "kill it" as The Bachelorette star.
"She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart," Zach shared. "She's someone from the very beginning that -- I don't know what exactly it was -- but [she] was just trustworthy."
Zach's fiancee Kaity Biggar also told E! News that the couple is "super excited" to watch Charity's upcoming season.
"I am so honored, so excited. I still feel like I'm dreaming and I'm still processing what those feelings are like," Charity shared after learning ABC had picked her for the role. "But I'm definitely so excited about what's to come."
ABC has yet to formally announce Charity's lineup of bachelors, but the network already teased 29 potential bachelors whom viewers may see on the show this summer.