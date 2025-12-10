Arie then chose to reverse his first vasectomy in July 2024, although he didn't announce the news until February 2025.
"We said that we were done having kids like, I don't know, a couple years ago," Lauren explained in the couple's YouTube announcement at the time. "But I think we're going to do it one more time."
Arie went on to explain, "As you guys know, I got the vasectomy after the twins were born, and ever since then, I don't know, I think I rushed it. Honestly, it's more on me. I think having the twins was hard at first."
Arie gushed about how all of his kids were at "the best age" and so he thought to himself, "Dang it, I think we could do this again."
Arie and Lauren then announced Lauren's pregnancy with Baby No. 4 in March 2025. One month later, the pair shared with the world that they were expecting another baby girl.
Lauren had finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to Becca during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.
But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and then he begged Lauren for a second chance.
Once Lauren took the real estate agent back, Arie proposed marriage in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.
Arie and Lauren subsequently moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year. They went on to split their time between Arizona and Hawaii.