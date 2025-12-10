The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. has announced his plans to undergo a second vasectomy two months after welcoming his fourth child with wife Lauren Burnham.

Arie, 44, took to Instagram on December 5 and posted a video in which he was calling a doctor's office.

While speaking to the receptionist, Arie wrote over the footage, "Making THAT call for the third time... Need a punch card."

Arie could be heard saying that he wanted to schedule another vasectomy as Adele's "Hello" played in the background.

"Snip snap, snip snap," he quipped with a smile.

After settling on a date for the procedure, Arie told the receptionist "sounds good" and gave the camera a thumbs up.

"She's probably heard it a thousand times lol," Arie captioned his funny post.

Arie and Lauren, who fell in love on The Bachelor's 22nd season and got married in January 2019, share daughter Alessi, 6, and four-year-old twins Senna and Lux. They also have a two-month-old baby girl named Livvy.

Arie announced in February 2022 that he had his first vasectomy following the birth of three kids.

But Arie clearly had a change of heart a couple of years later.

In Spring 2024, the former racecar driver admitted during a Q&A session with fans via Instagram Stories that he was open to the idea of expanding his family even further, according to People.

"A year ago I would have said 100% no way but I'm feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy," Arie confessed over a photo of Alessi at the time.
"Don't know yet what the future holds but [right now] I'm loving this stage with them."

Arie then chose to reverse his first vasectomy in July 2024, although he didn't announce the news until February 2025.

"We said that we were done having kids like, I don't know, a couple years ago," Lauren explained in the couple's YouTube announcement at the time. "But I think we're going to do it one more time."

Arie went on to explain, "As you guys know, I got the vasectomy after the twins were born, and ever since then, I don't know, I think I rushed it. Honestly, it's more on me. I think having the twins was hard at first."

Arie gushed about how all of his kids were at "the best age" and so he thought to himself, "Dang it, I think we could do this again."

Arie and Lauren then announced Lauren's pregnancy with Baby No. 4 in March 2025. One month later, the pair shared with the world that they were expecting another baby girl.

Livvy was born on September 18, and the couple called her their "sweet little angel girl."

Lauren had finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place when Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to Becca during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.

But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and then he begged Lauren for a second chance.

Once Lauren took the real estate agent back, Arie proposed marriage in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC.

Arie and Lauren subsequently moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year. They went on to split their time between Arizona and Hawaii.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

